TRACER ALERT: Maroon Kenworth stolen in Miami Beach

A maroon 1999 Kenworth T2000 was reported stolen on Dec. 3 at 167 NE 6th Avenue in Miami Beach, Fla. The truck has “Triple J Freight” on the doors.
TRACER lists a Florida license plate of A2329Z and a VIN number of 1XKTDU9X2XJ790029 for the truck.
A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the truck. Call 202-246-2698.
TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.
Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.
Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons, etc.
