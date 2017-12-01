OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe driving records

By Land Line staff | Friday, December 01, 2017

OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence:

  • Eddie Ray Hood of Muncie, Ind., has been recognized for 32 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Harold E. Parker of Pensacola, Fla., has been recognized for 27 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Mark A. Mitchell of Springfield, Mo., has been recognized for 26 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Kevin Kocmich of Litchfield, Minn., has been recognized for 21 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Russell V. Minor of Mount Pleasant, Mich., has been recognized for 15 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Steven “Red” Savage of Fort Worth, Texas, has been recognized for 14 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Ken Bristo of Fenton, Mich., has been recognized for 13 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Thomas Lynn of Mattawan, Mich., has been recognized for 13 years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Scott Davis of Glasgow, Ky., has been recognized for six years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Lewis Lester Wilson of Channelview, Texas, has been recognized for five years of safe, accident-free driving.
  • Antonio Menjivar of Sachse, Texas, has been recognized for three years of safe, accident-free driving.

The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, accident-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable accident.

The program is sponsored by Shell Rotella.

 

 

