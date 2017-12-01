Trafficking bills, one with a lifetime CDL ban, make progress in the House

Two bills targeting human trafficking are on the move in the U.S. House of Representatives. One of the bills specifically targets CDL holders involved in trafficking.
The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed the two trafficking bills out of committee on a voice vote during a markup on Thursday, Nov. 30.
HR3814, the No Human Trafficking on Our Roads Act disqualifies individuals from operating a commercial motor vehicle for their lifetime if they used a CMV to commit a felony involving human trafficking. Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., is the bill’s sponsor.
HR3813, Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act, directs the Secretary of Transportation to designate a human trafficking prevention coordinator and expands the scope of activities authorized under the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s outreach and education program and commercial driver’s license financial assistance program to include human trafficking prevention activities. Rep. Elizabeth Etsy, D-Conn., is the sponsor.
The bills are companion bills to two that passed the Senate in September. No Human Trafficking on Our Roads Act, S1532, and the Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act, S1536, were both approved by unanimous consent in the full Senate.
Bill S1532 would impose a lifetime ban on truck drivers who commit a felony involving human trafficking. The bill was sponsored by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.
The Combating Human Trafficking in Commercial Vehicles Act designates a human trafficking prevention coordinator. Bill S1536 was sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
Truckers Against Trafficking issued a statement in July, saying the organization didn’t support the lifetime ban on truck drivers.
“We are fully aware that trucking is one of the most over-regulated industries, and that you cannot legislate the mind and heart,” Truckers Against Trafficking wrote. “We also recognize that both sides of the aisle are coming together around this issue, and therefore it is imperative that we try and work with them to form the legislation being proposed so that it does take into consideration the needs and concerns of the industry.
“To date, the only federal bill we have given our support to is (S1536), which would designate a human trafficking prevention coordinator at the U.S. Department of Transportation, increase outreach, education and reporting efforts at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and provide CDL schools who are implementing anti-trafficking education additional financial assistance. This bill only incentivizes training at the federal level. It does not mandate it.”
