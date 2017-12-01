EPA public hearing on glider kits set for Dec. 4

A public hearing regarding the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule to repeal emissions requirements for glider kits is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 4 in Washington, D.C.
The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. EST and will be at 1201 Constitution Ave. N.W. in Washington, D.C.
In a summary of the rule, the repeal is based on a proposed interpretation of the Clean Air Act under which glider vehicles would be found not to constitute “new motor vehicles” and glider kits would not be treated as “incomplete” new motor vehicles.
Under this proposed interpretation, the EPA would lack the authority to regulate glider vehicles, glider engines, and glider kits.
“EPA is proposing that the statutory interpretations on which the Phase 2 rule predicated its regulation of glider vehicles, glider engines and glider kits were incorrect.”
In August, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced that the agency would revisit provisions of the upcoming Phase 2 of the greenhouse gas regulations. The Phase 2 proposal builds upon a Phase 1 final rule for model years 2014 through 2018 and for equipment manufacturers to increase fuel economy and reduce carbon emissions by about 23 percent by model year 2027.
“After reconsidering the statutory language, EPA proposes to adopt a reading of the relevant provisions of the CAA under which the Agency would lack authority … to impose requirements on glider vehicles, glider engines, and glider kids and therefore proposes to remove the relevant rule provisions,” the proposal said.
Those seeking more information on the public hearing can send an email to Hearing_Registration-ASD@epa.gov.
Public comments on the proposal will be received through Jan. 5. Comments identified by Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2014-0827 may be submitted at Regulations.gov.
According to the EPA, written statements and supporting information submitted during the comment period will be considered with the same weight as any oral comments and supporting information presented at the public hearing.
