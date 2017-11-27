Ex-Arrow Trucking executive seeks reduced prison sentence

The former chief executive of Arrow Trucking is asking a federal court to reduce his seven-year prison sentence.
James Douglas “Doug” Pielsticker, was in charge of Tulsa-based Arrow Trucking when the company went out of business in 2009, leaving hundreds of drivers stranded around the nation just before Christmas.
In 2015, Pielsticker pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of fraud and tax evasion. He was sentenced to more than seven years in prison. Evidence submitted during trial proved that Pielsticker conspired with Jonathan L. Moore, former chief financial officer for Arrow Trucking, to defraud the Transportation Alliance Bank out of nearly $11 million in an elaborate invoice inflating scheme.
The motion was filed on Nov. 3. It argues that the $11.5 million in losses caused by Pielsticker's actions is less harmful because of changes in federal sentencing guidelines that account for inflation. Federal prosecutors filed a motion on Nov. 20 opposing Pielsticker’s request.
Despite Arrow Trucking’s dire financial situation leading up to its collapse in December 2009, federal investigators claimed company money was used to pay for Pielsticker’s wedding and his Bentley and Maserati cars. Company money was also used to lease a private jet for personal trips and vacations, among other personal bills.
Hundreds of truck drivers were left stranded all over the country, many under loads, with no working fuel cards or paychecks just three days before Christmas in 2009. Meanwhile, former Arrow employees, as well as many in the trucking industry, banded together to get the stranded drivers home.
