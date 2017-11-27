Idaho man scams FMCSA out of thousands of DOT numbers, gets jail time

An Idaho man has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison and ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution for a cybercrime that allowed him to submit thousands of DOT number applications, which he intended to sell to motor carriers, according to a U.S. Department of Transportation news release.
In July, Aaron Hynes of Kuna, Idaho, was indicted on false statement charges for his scheme that involved paying computer programmers to create a program that could automatically generate at least 10,000 DOT number applications on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s website.
According to the news release, Hynes used fake names, addresses and phone numbers on the applications with the purpose to sell fraudulently acquired DOT numbers to motor carriers. In October 2015, FMCSA issued 2,100 DOT numbers based on the computer-generated applications. It is not clear whether or not Hynes was able to successfully sell any of those numbers.
According to one court document, Hynes submitted at least one application using the name “Steve Montana” with the address of “FG876SFH, Houston, Texas, 77036” and the phone number “111222333”. The company official in the application was named “Carrier” with a billing address of “111 aaa St., Belleview, Wash., 98005.”
FMCSA suffered a loss of $51,389, half of which is attributed to time and resources spent to identify and deactivate the DOT numbers, according to the news release. The other half was money spent on implementing “preventative measures.”
On Nov. 8, Hynes was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and two years of supervised release and to pay $32,439 in restitution.
