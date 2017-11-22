TRACER ALERT: White Freightliner with orange trailer stolen in Houston

A white 2006 Freightliner ST120 pulling an orange 2004 Wabash van trailer was reported stolen on Nov. 18 at 6960 Tarnef Drive in Houston, Texas. The truck has “Kelu Express” on the doors.
TRACER lists a Texas license plate number of R170226 and a VIN number of 1FUJBBCK06LV46658 for the truck. The trailer has a Texas plate of 038C469 and a VIN number of 1JJV532WX4L853592.
A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the trailer. Call 202-246-2698.
TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.
Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.
Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons, etc.
