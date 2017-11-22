Highway Hero nomination deadline around the corner

Truckers are known for their generosity and giving. Maybe that’s why it’s all the more appropriate for the nominations for the next Goodyear Highway Hero to be drawing to a close following Thanksgiving.
Now in its 35th year, Goodyear will honor, and thank, professional truck drivers who put themselves in harm’s way to help others.
Nominations are being accepted for this year’s Goodyear Highway Hero award, which will be announced in March at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. Truck drivers can be nominated through Wednesday, Nov. 29.
Truck drivers are often the first people on the scene to help others who are the victims of a car crash or another accident. Each year, Goodyear accepts nominations from all over North America for the award. Candidates are then narrowed down to three finalists from which a panel of trucking industry media representatives selects the Highway Hero Award winner.
Nominees must be full-time truck drivers and reside in the United States or Canada, and the incident must have occurred between Nov. 16, 2016, and Nov. 16, 2017. Finalists must also pass a background check.
Last year’s winner, David Webb, of Billings, Mont., won $5,000, a ring and a trophy.
Nominations can be submitted online at the Goodyear website, or by mail to Goodyear Highway Hero Award Headquarters; Dept. 798A; 200 Innovation Way; Akron, OH 44316.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments