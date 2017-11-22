House Small Business Committee to hear from truckers on ELD mandate

, Land Line Digital Content Editor | Wednesday, November 22, 2017
The U.S. House Committee on Small Business is holding a hearing called “Highway to Headache” and the upcoming electronic logging mandate is expected to be at the center of discussion.
The committee announced the hearing will take place at 11 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill. The hearing is being called as a result of the grassroots advocacy of Monte Wiederhold, an OOIDA board member from Maumee, Ohio.
Wiederhold, who owns a small trucking company, contacted his legislator, Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, who chairs the committee, to discuss the impact of the ELD mandate on small-business truckers. OOIDA’s legislative affairs team followed up with Rep. Chabot’s staff and were instrumental in finding other witnesses to testify at the hearing.
The Association has been leading a coalition of more than 30 industry groups to delay or repeal the ELD mandate, which is estimated to cost the trucking industry $2 billion.
“For too long, OOIDA has been reminding Congress that small businesses are a significant portion of the motor carrier industry that needs to be heard, only to see hearings on trucking issues take place with no owner-operator representation,” said Collin Long, OOIDA’s senior director of legislative affairs. “The Small Business Committee should be commended for giving owner-operators the opportunity to share their concerns about overregulation and solutions for the future.”
In addition to OOIDA, other witnesses scheduled to testify include representatives from the National Association of Small Trucking Companies, American Pyrotechnics Association and National Ready Mixed Concrete Association.
“This hearing comes at a critical time for small-business truckers,” Long said. “All four witnesses represent industries that have serious concerns with the ELD mandate and have supported our efforts to delay its implementation. I imagine the $2 billion regulation will play a major role in the hearing.”
