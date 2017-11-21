Pennsylvania woman pleads guilty to fraud involving DOT physicals

A Pennsylvania woman recently pleaded guilty in a case where she was accused of unlawfully performing U.S. Department of Transportation physicals for commercial drivers.
Joann Wingate of Mechanicsburg, Pa., pleaded guilty on Nov. 7 in U.S. District Court to wire fraud and making false statements. Wingate was indicted in September 2016 on 65 counts of wire fraud, making false statements, and aggravated identity theft related to violations of medical examinations and drug and alcohol testing programs for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
According to the DOT’s Office of Inspector General, the investigation disclosed that Wingate:
- falsified FMCSA-regulated medical examiner’s certificates and drug-testing chain of custody forms;
- forged documents by using the identity of an unsuspecting licensed physician and falsified other documents by claiming to be a medical review officer; and
- continued to perform DOT physicals for payment after the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania suspended her chiropractic license in 2013.
Wingate admitted she unlawfully performed DOT physicals for commercial drivers and electronically submitted the false medical examiner’s certificates to state DOTs, according to the Office of Inspector General’s news release. She reportedly falsified the certificates by placing the name, license number and signature of a licensed doctor on them.
The investigation also revealed that she contracted with a trucking firm to handle its DOT drug and alcohol program requirements even though she wasn’t qualified.
