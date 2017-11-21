California DMV employees plead guilty to charges regarding fraudulent CDL scheme

Two California Department of Motor Vehicles employees have recently pleaded guilty to charges stemming from their role in allowing CDL applicants to bypass testing in exchange for money, according to federal court documents.
Kari Scattaglia and Lisa Terraciano both worked at a DMV in the Los Angeles area and were responsible for processing CDLs. Scattaglia was a manager and licensing-registration examiner in Arleta and Granada Hills. Terraciano was motor vehicle representative at the Winnetka office.
From September 2014 to April 2017, two owners of truck-driving schools in Southern California paid Scattaglia and Terraciano to pass their CDL applicants without having to take the written and behind-the-wheel exams, according to court documents. The two DMV employees would access the agency’s database and alter the applicants’ records to incorrectly reflect passed examinations.
The two owners of the truck-driving schools received at least $18,600 to have DMV records altered. In multiple undercover operations, agents posing as truckers were told by the owners they could pay from $1,500 to $9,000 to obtain a Class A CDL permit or license. Scattaglia told FBI agents that she received $200 for each passed written exam and $500 for each behind-the-wheel exam. Terraciano told agents she received $100 for each written exam.
In total, Scattaglia issued at least 68 fraudulent licenses. Terraciano estimated she issued approximately 60 fraudulent licenses a month, totaling to about 148 fraudulent licenses.
Both Scattaglia and Terraciano pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges on Nov. 3 after being indicted in October. A sentence hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
In separate but related cases, Kulwinder Dosanjh Singh, Pavitar Dosangh Singh, Andrew Kimura and Emma Klem were all indicted on charges in July 2015 for their role in the scheme. Kulwinder Dosanjh Singh and Pavitar Dosangh Singh were the two owners of the truck-driving schools. Kimura and Klem were co-conspirators at the DMV.
Klem and Kulwinder Dosangh Singh have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Kimura pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison. Pavitar Dosangh Singh is scheduled for trial in April.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments