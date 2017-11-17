Truckers for Troops campaign enters final stretch

OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops campaign began as a way for truckers to show their gratitude and appreciation for the men and women in the U.S. military. The campaign is scheduled to conclude this weekend.
Land Line Now will continue airing the Truckers for Troops telethon through Friday, Nov. 17, with replays over the weekend.
To be a part of it, just call OOIDA’s main number, 800-444-5791. During business hours, let operators know you’re calling about Truckers for Troops and they will transfer you to membership. Phones will be answered live, and the switchboards will stay open later than usual, so you can call until 7:30 p.m. CST.
Callers can participate in the campaign through the start of business on Monday. Those calling afterhours can still take part, simply by leaving a message with your name and phone number for a call back. You also can join or renew your OOIDA membership online at OOIDA’s website and take part in the campaign by clicking here.
Truckers for Troops offers new and existing OOIDA members a chance to sign up or renew their membership for the discounted price of $35 per year. Ten percent of the fee goes toward care packages for U.S. troops stationed in combat areas overseas. OOIDA matches the 10 percent dollar for dollar.
Through the generosity of its members and with a matching contribution by the Association, more than $500,000 has been raised.
Veterans are a huge part of the trucking industry overall, and more than one-third of all OOIDA members have served in the military.
You can join or renew your membership with OOIDA – for as many years as you like – at $35 per year.
You can also visit Jon Osburn at the Spirit of the American Trucker touring trailer during the campaign and sign up or renew your membership. Jon will also be giving away Truckers for Troops T-shirts to those who sign up at The Spirit, while supplies last.
Mail-in contributions also will be accepted. However, payments must specify “Troops” in order for them to be counted toward the total and designate if the amount is for dues or dues and donations. Donation only checks need to be made out to the OOIDA Foundation so they can be tax deductible.
To date, the Association has sent more than 3,000 large care packages and provided items to nearly 36,000 military personnel stationed in areas designated as combat zones. Those zones include Afghanistan; the Arabian Peninsula areas, which includes the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman, part of the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden; and the countries of Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The list of combat zones also includes the Kosovo area of Yugoslavia.
OOIDA is also asking for the names and addresses of troops serving in active combat zones to add to the Association’s list of recipients. Call the name and address in to Nikki Johnson at OOIDA at 816-229-5791. You also may email her at troops@ooida.com.
