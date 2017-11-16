Congressman Babin calls on Trump to delay ELD mandate

Congressman Brian Babin is calling on President Donald Trump to issue an executive order to delay next month’s mandate of electronic logging devices in commercial vehicles.
In an interview with Land Line Now, the Texas Republican said the best hope for a delay of the mandate at this late stage is in President Trump’s hands.
File photo
Rep. Brian Babin
“One of the biggest reasons that people voted for Donald Trump was to get big government out of their lives,” Babin said in an interview with Land Line Now’s Mary McKenna. “The President promised to represent and to be their voice in Washington. And a lot of these people believed him.”
Babin has been leading a charge in Congress for a legislative remedy to the mandate, which thousands of truckers say will add undue costs to their businesses. He also is sponsoring a bill – H.R. 3282 – which would delay the mandate for two years.
If the President elects not to take action, Babin says the options for delaying the mandate “are pretty well spent.”
“I think it’s going to be a real tough pull that this can be done legislatively at this late date. I think our last hurrah is going to be the (Trump) administration. He could delay this with a stroke of his pen.”
OOIDA supports Babin’s bill, and has long criticized the ELD mandate, arguing its “one-size-fits-all” approach doesn’t represent the realities of the trucking industry. Both Babin and the Association also have criticized the devices for being intrusive on drivers’ privacy and for not providing the purported safety benefits touted by supporters.
Babin says the mandate is neither understood by all parties, nor are all parties prepared for it to take effect next month.
“The message just has not gotten out to the country, to the industry, I think there’s just a lot of misinformation out there on this,” he said. “Because of this misinformation, we need to delay mandate.”
The latest salvo fired by Babin is a letter to President Donald Trump, asking for an executive order for a delay at least until April 2018.
“There’s a lot of fear out there. I’ve heard from literally hundreds of people who are concerned this is going to create a massive loss of truck drivers, that it’s going to have people leave the industry altogether,” Babin said. “That it’s going to have a computer basically run the lives and be an intrusive presence in the lives of owner-operators. It’s not going to make the roads safer.”
During a series of protests against the mandate in October, Babin took to the streets with a bullhorn to join the protesters in front of the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C.
The full interview with Babin will air on Land Line Now, Sirius/XM Channel 146 at 7 p.m. EST, Monday, Nov. 20.
Land Line Now correspondent Mary McKenna contributed to this report.
