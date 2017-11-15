Wisconsin Sen. Johnson hears ELD concerns from truckers

A group of truckers met with Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., recently to discuss their opposition to the upcoming ELD mandate.
One of the truckers present at the meeting was Dick Pingel, an OOIDA life member from Plover, Wis., and member of the OOIDA Board of Directors.
Pingel said he gave the senator a copy of the letter sent by Congressman Brian Babin, R-Texas, who has requested President Donald Trump issue an executive order providing an immediate waiver for all truckers until April 1, 2018.
“His main take was what we all know – that (ELDs) are a management tool that are set up to hurt the small carriers and help the big carriers,” Pingel said in an interview with Land Line Now. “The big carriers are the ones that are pushing it and he realized that right away.”
Johnson is no stranger to trucking, serving on the Senate’s Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, including a subcommittee on surface transportation, safety and security. In 2016, he also participated in a brief ride-along event with a commercial trucker, sponsored by Women in Trucking.
Babin’s letter to the White House was sent on Nov. 9. The congressman has filed a bill – HR3282 – that would delay the ELD mandate from taking effect on Dec. 18. The bill has 65 cosponsors in the House, and is supported by OOIDA.
Land Line Now Correspondent Mary McKenna contributed to this report.
