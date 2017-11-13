ELD company asks FMCSA for change to 14-hour rule

ELD provider Keep Truckin of San Francisco is asking the FMCSA for a change to the agency’s 14-hour rule to ease the effect of driver delays.
Truckers drive faster after being detained for more than two hours during a work cycle. Given hours-of-service regulations, that creates a safety hazard, according to Keep Truckin.
Keep Truckin is asking the FMCSA for what it calls an “extended detention exception” to lengthen the 14 hour on-duty limit by two hours if a driver has been delayed more than two hours. The company is collecting signatures on its website to support its petition. The petition can be found here,
In addition, the company says its ELD data shows where delays are most common.
“In the coming months, we are going to publish that data so that everyone knows who the worst offenders are,” said Keep Truckin CEO Shoaib Makani.
According to Keep Truckin, drivers average 3.5 mph faster driving after a two-hour delay than before. That figure is based on data derived from the 200,000 smartphone-based ELDs Keep Truckin claims are currently in use. Of course, some actual speed differentials are lower and some are higher.
Keep Truckin is a San Francisco startup founded in 2013 in anticipation of an ELD mandate. Its ELD software runs on iPhones and Android phones.
Like many ELD solutions, Keep Truckin maintains customer HOS data on its servers. That data includes GPS information, which indicates delay locations and speed between stops.
On its website, the company says 75% of drivers are detained at a pickup or delivery site for two or more hours every week and 35% are delayed more than six hours every week. The company cites unattributed surveys saying 81% of drivers feel pressure to reach their next stop on schedule and that 35% drive faster after delays.
Under the heading “The Solution” on its website, Keep Truckin makes this proposal to the FMCSA: “Drivers should be allowed to use off duty time to extend the 14 hour period by up to 2 hours when they are detained for extended periods of time at a shipper or receiver facility. Much like short haul drivers are allowed to take a 16 hour exception, long haul property carrying drivers should be able to exercise an Extended Detention Exception to increase the 14-hour limit to 16 hours.”
“Our ultimate goal is to help drivers and carriers get paid for detention time,” Makani said.
