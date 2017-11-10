Military vets can get help on a down payment for a new truck

U.S. and Canadian military veterans interested in buying a Western Star truck can get help on coming up with the down payment.
Through the Western Star VetStar Military Appreciation Program, U.S. veterans can get up to a $2,000 match a down payment on a new Western Star truck financed through Daimler Truck Financial.
Canadian veterans are eligible for a $3,000 Canadian match on their down payment through Daimler Truck Financial.
Western Star VetStar Military Appreciation Program launched in 2017 and is being extended through 2018. The VetStar program applies to all new Western Star models. Glider kits and used units are not eligible. The program is intended for intended for owner-operators and small fleets.
Western Star Trucks Sales, Inc., Fort Mill, S.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC.
To find a Western Star dealer, visit WesternStarTrucks.com or call 866-850-STAR (7827).
