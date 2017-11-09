Oklahoma becomes latest state to limit traffic in left lanes

, Land Line state legislative editor | Thursday, November 09, 2017
The rule for left lane use in Oklahoma has changed. The Sooner State is the latest state to act to discourage drivers from hanging out in the passing lane.
Oklahoma already limits left lane use on highways with at least two lanes of traffic in the same direction. Travel in the passing lane, however, is permitted as long as the driver is not impeding traffic.
As of Nov. 1, state law specifies that drivers are required to stay to the right unless passing or preparing to turn left or for safety measures.
The state has erected more than 200 signs notifying travelers “slower traffic keep right” and warning them not to “impede the left lane.”
Violators face $235 fines.
Changes in other states
Oklahoma is not the only state this year to take action to change left lane rules.
A Virginia law in place since July 1 is also intended to deter driving in the far left lane.
The law has required any vehicle to stay out of the left lane except when passing other traffic.
The maximum fine has been set at $250. Statutory fines for those caught using the left lane for more than passing, however, was described as “vague” by proponents of the change.
The new law sets a mandatory minimum $100 fine.
Also in effect since the first of July is a Nevada law to limit left lane use on highways with at least two lanes of traffic in the same direction.
