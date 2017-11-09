White House concludes review to repeal glider kit regs

A rule to repeal emissions requirements for glider vehicles, glider engines and glider kits got the green flag to move forward when it cleared White House review on Nov. 8.
The Office of Management and Budget completed its review the proposal, which was submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency on Oct. 20. The specific details of the rule still haven’t been released, and it is expected to be published in the Federal Register very soon given the rapid speed that the White House finished its review.
In August, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced that the agency would “revisit” provisions of the upcoming Phase 2 of the greenhouse gas regulations. The Phase 2 proposal builds upon a Phase 1 final rule for model years 2014 through 2018 and for equipment manufacturers to increase fuel economy and reduce carbon emissions by about 23 percent by model year 2027.
The inclusion of glider kits created opposition because many owner-operators have turned to the customizable, less expensive option when purchasing a “new” truck. In a 2016 survey conducted by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, 14 percent of owner-operators said they would be buying a glider kit as their next truck. That was 2 percent more than those who were planning on buying new.
Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., also introduced a bill that would exempt glider kits from the Phase 2 regulations.
“The Obama administration’s rule not only ignores the benefits of gliders, it destroys an entire industry,” Black said in a news release.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments