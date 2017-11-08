Trucking thrusts freight index to another all-time high in September

In the Transportation Services Index, which measures freight movement in tons and ton-miles, another significant increase in trucking in September was enough to make up for declines in all other freight modes except pipeline to push the index to yet another all-time high.
Trucking freight jumped forward for a third consecutive month, increasing from 144.4 to 145.6, an increase of more than 1 percent. Numbers from the American Trucking Associations reveal a tonnage decrease of 0.9 percent in September from 145.7 to 144.4 in August. ATA calculates the tonnage index based on surveys of its membership.
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics of the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Transportation Services Index for September rose 0.2 percent to 129.2. In August, the index increased by 1.5 percent, replacing an all-time high set in July, which replaced an all-time high in May.
The September index was 36.3 percent above the low that was set during the recession in April 2009. TSI records began in 2000.
According to the DOT, the TSI’s upward movement coincides with growth in the Federal Reserve Board Industrial Production Index, employment, personal income and the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Index. However, housing starts decreased by 4.5 percent.
