ELECTION 2017: Voters weigh in on transportation issues

Wednesday, November 08, 2017
During the Nov. 7 election voters in states across the country had their say on various transportation-related initiatives with hundreds of billions of dollars at stake. Land Line tracked measures covering statewide, county and local ballot initiatives. Here is a state-by-state breakdown of how some notable initiatives fared on ballots.
Colorado
Question 2A: Denver
Whether to use general obligation bonds to “restore, replace, and expand infrastructure and capital assets” throughout the city. Approval would authorize issuance of $431 million in bonds for 69 projects including repaving and major bridge rehabilitation. Passed
Question 1A: El Paso County
Authorize about $15 million in surplus revenues from Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights revenue funds for transportation work. About $6 million would be devoted to widen Interstate 25 from Monument to Castle Rock. The rest would be used for local road projects, disaster recovery projects, and other work that includes parks and trails. Passed
Georgia
Question 1: Athens-Clarke County
Whether to implement a sales tax of 1 percent for five years. The increase would pay for $109.5 million in road, bridge and other infrastructure improvements. Passed
Louisiana
Amendment 3: Statewide (Oct. 14 ballot)
To protect any new fuel tax revenues in the state from purposes not related to transportation and infrastructure. Future fuel tax revenue must be dedicated solely to construction and maintenance work. Passed
Maine
Question 3: Statewide
Would authorize $105 million in general bond revenues with $80 million designated for construction and maintenance of state highways and local bridges; $20 million for projects that include the state’s ports, harbors, and transit and freight rail; and $5 million for culvert upgrades. Passed
New Mexico
Question 6: Albuquerque (Oct. 3 ballot)
To increase the city’s debt by $32.5 million by issuing general obligation bonds to fund improvements to roads. Passed
North Carolina
Referendum: Raleigh
Whether to approve a $206.7 million bond package to fund road improvement projects throughout the city. The borrowing will be covered via a 1.29-cent property tax increase. Passed
Texas
Proposition A: Fort Bend County
Whether to authorize $218.6 million in mobility bonds. The bond package includes 63 road projects across the county. Passed
Proposition A: Galveston County
Would authorize $56 million in bonds for the construction, maintenance and operation of county roads. The county also would use $5 million as matching funds to leverage more money for Texas Department of Transportation projects. Passed
Proposition A: Smith County
Whether to authorize $39.5 million in bonds paid out over 10 years for major county road and bridge construction and improvements. The work would be completed over three years. Passed
Proposition A: Travis County
Would authorize the issuance of $93.4 million in bonds for transportation and road safety projects. The 26-item list includes roadway, bridge, drainage, bicycle and pedestrian projects. An emphasis is placed on needs of Travis County’s unincorporated areas that are outside of city limits. Passed
Proposition A: Dallas
Whether to tap general obligation bonds to pay for $534 million in work on thoroughfares, freeways, intersections, bridges and streets. Also included are video roadside cameras and other traffic and signal controls, such as synchronizing signals and installing traffic lights at more than 60 locations. Passed
Proposition A: Cedar Hill
Issue $10 million in general obligation bonds for city infrastructure improvements. Enhancements cover repair and upgrading of roadways throughout the city, traffic signal upgrades, street lighting installation, and intersection improvements. Work along the Highway 67 corridor is also highlighted. Passed
Proposition A: Midland
Whether to issue $74 million in general obligation bonds for city street improvements. The plan targets 26 road projects over five years across the city. Passed
Proposition B: Midlothian
Issue $22 million in bonds for “constructing, improving, upgrading and reconstructing streets and roads, including related bridges and intersections … traffic safety and operational improvements and signalization and signage, the acquisition of any necessary right-of-way, and other related costs for such projects.” Passed
West Virginia
Amendment 1: Statewide (Oct. 7 ballot)
Whether to authorize the state to issue and sell up to $1.6 billion in state bonds to fund highway, road and bridge construction and improvements. The Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds are matched 80 percent federal to 20 percent state, or about $50-$55 million of federal funds to total $500 million of bonded funds. Passed
