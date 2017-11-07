CVSA's Brake Safety Day inspections bench 22 percent of vehicles

Roughly 14 percent of all commercial vehicles inspected during a targeted brake enforcement campaign in North America were ordered out of service for brake-related violations.
The announcement comes from a news release from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, which published the results of its 2017 Brake Safety Day on Tuesday.
Law enforcement in the U.S. and Canada conducted 7,698 inspections during Brake Safety Day, Sept. 7. A total of 40 jurisdictions – 31 U.S. states and nine Canadian provinces and territories – participated in the event.
Inspection data from Brake Safety Day featured the following notable results:
- The United States conducted 6,361 commercial motor vehicle inspections; Canada conducted 1,337.
- 22 percent (1,680) of vehicles inspected were placed out of service for vehicle violations of any kind, 14 percent of the total inspections were put out of service for brake violations.
- 78 percent of the vehicles inspected did not have any out-of-service conditions.
The goal of Brake Safety Day is to conduct roadside inspections and identify and remove vehicles with critical brake violations from our roadways in an effort to reduce the number of crashes caused by or made more severe by brake system deficiencies on commercial motor vehicles.
“Brake-related violations are the largest percentage of all out-of-service violations cited during roadside inspections. CVSA’s Brake Safety Day provides an opportunity to enhance brake safety,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Capt. Christopher Turner, president of CVSA. "Our goal is to reduce the number of crashes caused by faulty braking systems by conducting roadside inspections, educating drivers, mechanics, owner-operators and others on the importance of proper brake inspection and maintenance."
CVSA also released data collected on Brake Safety Day that examined antilock braking systems. The release notes that ABS violations were counted when the malfunction lamp did not work or the malfunction lamp stayed on, indicating a fault of some kind.
The findings are as follows:
- 5,456 air-braked power units required ABS attention; 11 percent (610) had ABS violations.
- 3,749 trailers required ABS attention; 14 percent (540) had ABS violations.
- 821 hydraulic-braked trucks required ABS attention; 5 percent (45) had ABS violations.
- 49 buses required ABS attention; 10 percent (five) had ABS violations.
Last year’s Brake Safety campaign lasted one week. About 13 percent of those inspections resulted in out-of-service violations for brake issues.
Brake Safety Day is part of CVSA’s Operation Airbrake Program in partnership with the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. More than 3.4 million brakes have been inspected since the program’s inception in 1998.
