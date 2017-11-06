Diesel prices continue to rise

The average price of a gallon of on-highway diesel went up 6.3 cents to $2.882 per gallon for the week ending Monday, Nov. 6. This marks the fourth consecutive increase after one week of decreases and the highest prices since June 8, 2015, when diesel was $2.884.
Diesel prices went up in all 10 regions in the United States, according to the Energy Information Administration. The largest average increase was in the California, where prices at the pump went up 35.6 cents per gallon. Prices went up 2.2 cents in the Rocky Mountain region, the smallest increase in the nation.
Following are the average prices by region as reported by the EIA:
- U.S. – $2.882, up 6.3 cents
- East Coast – $2.848, up 3.7 cents
- New England – $2.812, up 4.2 cents
- Central Atlantic – $2.975, up 3.7 cents
- Lower Atlantic – $2.764, up 3.5 cents
- Midwest – $2.861, up 5.1 cents
- Gulf Coast – $2.668, up 2.9 cents
- Rocky Mountain – $2.965, up 2.2 cents
- West Coast – $3.332, up 22.1 cents
- West Coast less California – $3.075, up 5.5 cents
- California – $3.541, up 35.6 cents
According to ProMiles, the average retail price at truck stops was $2.917 on Monday morning, an 11.3 cent increase from last week.
ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, continues to offer its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.
A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.
TruckMiles.com listed the daily average price for Monday at $2.917, with truckers in California paying an average of $3.557 per gallon, the highest in the nation. Truckers in South Carolina are paying a national low of $2.669 per gallon, according to the site. No states in the Lower 48 states have been listed in excess of $4 per gallon at the pump since Dec. 4, 2014. Thirteen states are reporting average prices above $3, two more than last week. No states have reported average diesel prices below $2 since April 27, 2016.
AAA has indexed diesel prices at $2.787 for Monday, 36.7 cents more expensive than this time last year and 5.5 cents higher than a month ago.
