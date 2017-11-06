Wisconsin waives HOS on propane haulers

Heading into the cold winter months, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, issued an executive order Nov. 3 lifting hours of service requirements to ease a potential propane shortage.
A trifecta of problems could hamper the deliveries of propane to customers around the state who typically order refills for the winter during November and December. The order was prompted by a propane terminal shut down for maintenance, long wait times at other terminals, and a wet corn season with most crops in the state requiring drying via propane heaters.
The executive order lifts the hours-of-service requirements on drivers in the process of obtaining and transporting propane. Drivers have the right to notify a motor carrier that he or she needs immediate rest while under the order. Those drivers shall be given at least 10 consecutive hours off before returning to duty. Drivers who request time off after having been on duty for more than 70 hours in eight days must be given at least 34 hours off.
The order is good until Dec. 3.
