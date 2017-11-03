Sikh truckers to host rally against ELD mandate

A group of Sikh truck drivers plan to stage a rally in California this weekend to protest next month’s electronic logging device mandate going into effect.
The Sikhs PAC, a political action committee representing Sikhs across the U.S., is inviting the public to attend the rally from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 near the Sikh Temple in Yuba City, Calif. The rally will coincide with the 38th annual Sikh Parade, the largest Sikh event outside of India.
The purpose of the rally is to raise awareness of the unfair mandatory rules and regulations that are due to go into effect nationwide Dec. 18, according to a news release issued by Sikhs PAC on Friday.
“The large trucking companies have been using the ELD for many years to track the proficiency of their drivers but this device was never meant to serve as a safety monitor,” Sikhs PAC Chairman Gurinder Singh Khalsa said in the release.
Last month, thousands of Sikh drivers participated in protests in Washington, D.C., and along the West Coast as part of multiple grassroots campaigns by truck drivers who are asking Congress and the White House to intervene and delay the mandate.
Later in October, the Sikhs PAC announced a partnership with Forrest Lucas, founder of Corona, Calif.-based Lucas Oil Products Inc., to express concerns over the ELD mandate. Sikhs PAC estimates there are over 150,000 Sikh truckers in America, the vast majority of whom are owner-operators.
