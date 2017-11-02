Pilot Flying J opens new location in Kansas City

Truckers driving near the Kansas City area will have another truck stop to choose from. Pilot Flying J has recently announced a new location just north of the Missouri River east of Interstate 435 off of Missouri Route 210.
Scheduled to open Saturday, Nov. 4, the new Pilot Flying J is at 8801 NE Birmingham Road. According to a news release, the new store will create 60 jobs in the area and add $1.5 million in annual state and local tax revenue.
Kansas City’s latest Pilot Flying J will include 10 fueling positions and six diesel lanes. It has a public laundry, two showers, 15 truck parking spaces and 80 parking spaces for passenger vehicles.
Other amenities:
- PJ Fresh, fast casual food offerings, including PJ Fresh Pizza, soup, salads, sandwiches and hot dogs
- Western Union
- Premium coffee and cappuccino selections
Customers can download the myPilot app to receive a 3-cent gas or auto diesel discount. Customers can also take advantage of free offers and discounts when using the myOffers feature on the myPilot app. Simply download the app, create an account or log in, and start saving.
For more information, visit PilotFlyingJ.com.
