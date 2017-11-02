Soendker retires from editor-in-chief position at Land Line

OOIDA announced this week that after 30 years with Land Line Magazine, Sandi Soendker will retire from her position as editor-in-chief of the Association’s business magazine.
Land Line staff
Sandi Soendker
She has covered the trucking industry since 1987, a majority of her 36 years as a career journalist. She began working for the magazine as a staff writer and was promoted to managing editor in 1991. In January of 2013, she was named editor-in-chief, a post that was previously held by OOIDA Executive Vice President Todd Spencer for 32 years.
During her tenure, the publication has been recognized with numerous national and international automotive press awards. Most recent honors came from the Kansas City Press Club in June and the International Automotive Media Awards in August. In 2013, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Truck Writers of North America, an honor she regards as a highpoint in her journalism career.
Although Nov. 3 is her official retirement date, she’ll continue to be involved with the Association and OOIDA media as a consultant and occasional contributing writer.
The current Managing Editor Jami Jones will assume the top position in the newsroom. Jones joined the Land Line staff in 2004 as senior editor and was promoted to managing editor in 2012.
