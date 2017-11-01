TRACER ALERT: White Great Dane trailer stolen in Bolingbrook, Ill.

A white 2006 Great Dane van trailer was reported stolen on Oct. 29 at 1000 Windham Parkway in Bolingbrook, Ill. The trailer has “AHLERS” vertically in numerous places, old stickers of “Barnette” trailers and “#320” at the top driver’s side. Additionally, the trailer has a stainless steel outline on the rear and chrome wheels.
TRACER lists an Illinois license plate of 598454ST and a VIN number of 1GRAA06296T523685 for the trailer.
A $500 reward is offered for information leading to the recovery of the trailer. Call 202-246-2698.
TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.
Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.
Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons, etc.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments