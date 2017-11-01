Iowa 80 Truckstop starts expansion project

The Iowa 80 Truckstop, which bills itself as the world’s largest truck stop, is getting bigger.
Just after its annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree in July, the Interstate 80 truck stop at Exit 284 began the first of three phases of construction, according to a news release. All three phases are expected to be completed by the end of 2018.
When it is done, another 23,000 square feet of area will be added to its 100,000-square-foot main building.
The first phase, which includes infrastructure upgrades and a new fiber optic network, is nearly complete.
The second phase includes extending the building to the west toward gas islands that were installed last year. This area will house a new food court that will have a couple of new food concepts bringing the total restaurant choices to 10. A semi-tractor and antique trucks will be added to the main entry, and merchandise areas will be expanded.
In the third phase, a boulevard is planned to lead drivers to the diesel islands, truck service center, Truckomat truck wash and truck parking areas. Truck parking areas also will be reconfigured to improve traffic flow.
The Iowa 80 Truckstop is expected to remain open and fully operational through construction.
