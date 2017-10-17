Accelerate! Conference and Expo Nov. 6-8 in K.C.

The third annual Accelerate! Conference & Expo, hosted by the Women In Trucking Association, is on the industry calendar for early November in Kansas City, Mo.
The three-day conference takes place Nov. 6-8 at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center and includes more than 30 educational seminars on careers in trucking for women.
Register by Oct. 20 for a chance to win two paid room nights at the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center or bring multiple attendees and save up to 30 percent on registrations.
