Daimler announces it will support victims of Harvey with $1 million

In a joint effort Daimler AG’s U.S.-based subsidiaries are donating $1 million to the distressed population in southern U.S. states affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Those companies are Daimler Trucks North America (Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built bus), Mercedes-Benz USA, Mercedes-Benz US International and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services.
In Thursday’s announcement from Daimler AG headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, the corporation specified that the donation, in U.S. dollars, will be sent to American Red Cross to be used for immediate disaster relief, emergency assistance and other services needed by the victims of the hurricane.
Daimler applauded the efforts of the American Red Cross, “working around the clock in Houston, Texas, and other affected cities and states to help the thousands of people whose lives have been devastated.”
Those interested in supporting the American Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts can visit RedCross.org to make a donation or to volunteer.
