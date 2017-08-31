St. Christopher Fund vaccine program coming soon

The St. Christopher Truckers Fund will continue its vaccine voucher program for the 2017-18 season. Flu shot vaccines will be available Oct. 1 through April 30. Vouchers for the pneumonia and shingles vaccines will be available Oct. 1 through Sept. 20.
Drivers can get their vouchers from the St. Christopher Fund website or from OOIDA’s Jon Osburn on the Association’s tour truck – the Spirit. Drivers will have a choice of Kroger, the Little Clinic, Walgreens and CVS to redeem the vouchers for a free vaccine. However, each location has a separate voucher, so the drivers need to plan on a location before printing the vouchers. Select locations will accept the vouchers electronically. That information will be on the St. Christopher Fund website.
The vouchers are solely for semitrailer drivers who hold a valid CDL. Licenses will be checked at each location before the vaccines are given. If a driver has insurance, they are asked to provide that information, as often the vaccines are fully covered through insurance, especially for the flu vaccine.
