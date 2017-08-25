Dave Nemo honored at GATS for a lifetime of achievements

Back in the 1960s, Dave Nemo and a high school buddy ran out of gas on a trip from New Orleans to Texas. They didn’t stay stranded for long – a trucker gave them a lift and made sure another trucker got them back to their stranded car.
That was Nemo’s introduction to trucking, and he shared that story Friday at the Great American Trucking Show in Dallas.
Dave Nemo is an American radio personality who hosts a show on Road Dog Trucking on Sirius XM Radio. Nemo’s show is geared toward entertainment and news favored by over-the-road truck drivers. Dave started his career at WWL 807 AM in New Orleans. After serving in the U.S. Army in Korea, he went back to New Orleans and joined Charlie Douglas on the famous “Road Gang” show – the first radio program aimed at truck drivers.
Now, 45 years later, Dave continues to provide vital information to over-the-road listeners. He was honored Friday at GATS with an achievement award recognizing his many years on trucking radio.
Dave at first thought he was at the GATS event Friday to speak on behalf of OOIDA’s Jon Osburn. Osburn drives OOIDA’s tour truck and is a longtime friend of Dave’s – and Jon is who Dave thought was receiving a lifetime achievement award. Little did he know, but it was Dave who was on the receiving end.
In addition to the lifetime achievement award, Dave received an award from the St. Christopher Fund, which he co-founded. He was also surprised with a trip to Hawaii from “all his listeners,” a project secretly planned by several of his fans and friends.
As one trucker in attendance said, “all you had to do was turn on the radio and know you had a friend right there with you on the radio.”
Land Line Now Host Mark Reddig and News Reporter Mary McKenna contributed to this article.
