Nominations now open for TA and Petro 'Citizen Drivers'

TravelCenters of America is asking for the trucking community’s help in identifying the next class of “Citizen Drivers” to be honored by the company for their commitment to being safe, responsible professional drivers.
The fifth annual Citizen Driver Program recognizes drivers who earn public respect for the industry through good citizenship, safety, community involvement, health and wellness, and leadership. Anyone may nominate a driver – fleet owners, employees, husbands, wives, sons, daughters, trucking organization members, trucking industry suppliers.
Nominations are open until Sept. 30. A panel of distinguished trucking professionals will review the nominees and serve as judges. Winners will be announced at a ceremony at Iowa 80 Trucking Museum in 2018. Among other honors, winners will have a TA or Petro location named for them.
“We should be proud of the great men and women who drive trucks in America, and America should hear their stories,” TravelCenters of North America President and CEO Thomas O’Brien said in a statement. “Our goal for Citizen Driver is to give both industry and national recognition to one of the best things about trucking – its salt-of-the-earth drivers. We hope Citizen Driver might be one small act that can generate stories about drivers that help propel the image of trucking and of truck drivers to new heights, to bring one more bit of respect to the professional truck driver.”
Nominations can be made online through TA-Petro’s website.
Four of the 2017 honorees are OOIDA members.
The 2017 Citizen Drivers:
- Marty Ellis, OOIDA senior member – TA Rogers, Minn.
- Idella M. Hansen, OOIDA life member – Petro North Little Rock, Ark.
- Evan (Buddy) Haston, OOIDA life member – Petro Amarillo, Texas.
- Dick Pingel, OOIDA life member – TA Madison, Wis.
- Jim Wilcox – TA Albuquerque, N.M.
The Citizen Driver program launched in 2013 to honor hardworking, professional truckers. Honorees aren’t chosen just for exemplary safety records, however. The award places a premium on being positive role models within their communities. There are 24 TA or Petro Stopping Centers locations across the country named to honor professional truck drivers.
