Next month's North American Commercial Vehicle Show sells out exhibit space

Show managers of the North American Commercial Vehicle Show 2017 announced today that the event has officially sold out its 365,000 square feet of net exhibition space. The inaugural commercial vehicle industry trade show next month in Atlanta is focused on truck and trailer manufacturers and commercial vehicle parts and components suppliers.
A total of 400 exhibitors will demonstrate their latest products to the trucking industry’s leaders, fleet owners and managers at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga. from Monday, Sept. 25, to Thursday, Sept. 28.
Forty-two percent of the show’s floor space will be occupied by companies headquartered outside of the United States. Exhibitors from around the world that have booked exhibition space include companies from Argentina, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Turkey.
According to this week’s press announcement, an impressive lineup of companies that represent the commercial vehicle OEM spectrum are exhibiting at the NACV Show 2017. Major truck manufacturers including Freightliner, Fuso, Hino Trucks, International, Isuzu, Mack, MHC Kenworth, Peterbilt of Atlanta, Volvo and Western Star will showcase the latest trucks.
Leading trailer manufacturers including Carrier Transicold, Cross Country Manufacturing, Dorsey Trailer, East Manufacturing Corp., Great Dane, Hyundai Translead, MAC Trailer Manufacturing, Manac Trailers, Meritor, Stoughton Trailers, Trail King, Trout River Industries Inc., Utility, Vanguard National Trailer Corp., Wabash National Corporation and Wilson Trailer Co. are exhibiting.
Major tire manufacturers including CMA/Double Coin Tires, Continental Corp., Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., Double Star Tires, Falken Tire Corp., Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Hankook Tire America Cor. and Michelin North America plan to showcase their latest products, as will manufacturers of finished lubricants, including Chevron Lubricants, Tenneco and Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants.
Major commercial vehicle parts and components suppliers are expected to unveil their latest technologies, including Accuride Corp., Alcoa Wheel and Transportation Products – Arconic, Alliance Truck Parts, Allison Transmission, Aperia Technologies, Bee Line Co., Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Bharat Forge America, BorgWarner Inc., Bosch, ConMet, Cummins Inc., Dana Inc., Eaton, Enow, FlowBelow Aero, FUWA/AXN Heavy Duty, Graco, Hendrickson, Jake Brake, Kinedyne LLC, Magna, Mahle Industries Inc., Meritor, Mitchell1, National Fleet Products, Noregon Systems Inc., SAF-Holland, Stoneridge Inc. and Wabco.
