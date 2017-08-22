Rhode Island commission rejects truck ban on certain state roads

Truckers scored a partial victory in Rhode Island after a Rhode Island Department of Transportation proposal to ban trucks from several state roads was rejected.
The State Traffic Commission recently voted 3-2 to deny RIDOT’s truck ban. The proposed plan would keep trucks on interstates that are more suitable for their weight, according to RIDOT. However, the majority of the 15 routes listed in the ban also could be used to circumvent the truck-only tolls established by Rhode Island’s RhodeWorks project.
“RIDOT has taken their next shot in its ongoing war against the trucking industry,” said Chris Maxwell, Rhode Island Trucking Association president and CEO. “By restricting well-traveled truck routes statewide in an attempt to prevent diversion around tolls, they are choking our state’s supply chain and economy and, in the end, harming the consumers of Rhode Island – all to prop up their failed plan.”
The latest rejection vote only delays the potential truck ban on certain state roads. The commission will revisit the issue after it has collected more information.
“Let’s be very clear – our roads and bridges are not in their present condition because of trucks,” Maxwell said. “RIDOT failed for decades to deliver on its mission to provide safe roads and bridges, and now they are pivoting to blame trucks for their ineptitude and malfeasance.”
