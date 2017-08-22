CVSA releases Roadcheck 2017 results

Problems with brake systems, cargo securement and tires dominated the list of out-of-service violations handed out by law enforcement during the 2017 edition of International Roadcheck, according to results issued Tuesday.
Commercial motor vehicle enforcement personnel in Canada and the United States conducted more than 62,000 driver and vehicle safety inspections on large trucks and buses during the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s 30th annual Roadcheck, June 6-8. According to CVSA, 23 percent of vehicles and 4.2 percent of drivers that received Level I Inspections were placed out of service.
International Roadcheck is a three-day enforcement event when CVSA-certified inspectors conduct high-volume, large-scale, high-visibility roadside inspections of large trucks and buses. Commercial motor vehicles and their drivers were checked at inspection sites, weigh stations and roving patrol locations along roadways in North America throughout the 72-hour enforcement initiative.
The top three out-of-service vehicle violations were for brake systems (26.9 percent of vehicle out-of-service violations), cargo securement (15.7 percent) and tires/wheels (15.1 percent).
According to CVSA, a total of 62,013 Level I, II and III inspections were conducted during 2017 International Roadcheck in the U.S. and Canada. Of those inspections, 19.4 percent of commercial motor vehicles were placed out of service, and 4.7 percent of all drivers inspected were placed out of service.
There were 40,944 Level I inspections; 12,787 Level II walk-around inspections, and 8,282 Level III driver-only inspections conducted during the campaign. Of the 62,013 total Level I, II, and III inspections conducted, 2,940 drivers (4.7 percent) were placed out of service for driver-related violations.
During Roadcheck 2017, there were 7,713 inspections conducted in Canada and 54,300 conducted in the United States.
Vehicle-related results are as follows:
- Of the 40,944 Level I Inspections conducted, 9,398 vehicles (23 percent) were placed out of service for vehicle-related violations.
- Of the 2,267 vehicles carrying hazardous materials/dangerous goods that received a Level I inspection, 12.8 percent were placed out of service for vehicle-related violations.
- The top three vehicle violations related to the transportation of hazardous materials/dangerous goods were for loading and securement (40.4 percent of all out-of-service hazardous materials/dangerous goods violations), shipping papers (22.7 percent) and placarding (20.8 percent).
- 398 motor coaches received Level I inspections; 40 (10.1 percent) were placed out of service for vehicle-related violations.
- Of the vehicles placed out of service, brake adjustment and brake system violations combined to represent 7,743 (41.4 percent) of all out-of-service vehicle violations.
Driver results are as follows:
- Of Level I, II and III inspections of vehicles carrying hazardous materials/dangerous goods, 1.9 percent were placed out of service for driver-related violations.
- Out of the 598 motor coaches that received Level I, II or III inspections, 23 drivers (3.8 percent) were placed out of service for driver-related violations.
- The top three driver-related violations were for hours of service (32.3 percent of driver out-of-service violations), wrong class license (14.9 percent) and false log book (11.3 percent).
- There were 710 safety belt violations.
Each year, International Roadcheck places special emphasis on a category of violations. This year’s focus was cargo securement. While checking for compliance with safe cargo securement regulations is always part of roadside inspections, CVSA highlighted proper cargo securement this year as a reminder of its importance. Cargo securement violations (not including hazardous materials/dangerous goods loading/securement) represented 15.7 percent of all vehicle out of service violations during this year’s Roadcheck.
The top five violations related to cargo securement (out of a total of 3,282) in the United States were:
- No or improper load securement (423)
- Failure to secure vehicle equipment (379)
- Leaking, spilling, blowing, falling cargo (281)
- Insufficient tiedowns to prevent forward movement for load not blocked by headerboard, bulkhead or cargo (256)
- Failure to secure load (178)
International Roadcheck is the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world, with more than 13 trucks or buses inspected, on average, every minute throughout North America during a 72-hour period.
More information about 2017 International Roadcheck results can be found at CVSA’s website.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments