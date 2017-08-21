Georgia medical examiner charged for passing driver without conducting exam

Another medical examiner allegedly falsifying an exam has been caught by the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to federal court documents.
Tonya Rae Yawn-Lewis of Helena, Ga., was charged with one count of falsification of records with intent to impede proper administration of Department of Transportation. On June 5, 2015, Yawn-Lewis allowed a holder of a commercial driver’s license to renew his license without even performing a medical examination.
According to a U.S. DOT news release, Yawn-Lewis was a licensed nurse practitioner at the time and was an approved medical examiner on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.
The U.S. DOT’s Office of Inspector General investigated the case with the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from FMCSA.
