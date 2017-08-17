Good Samaritan pulls driver and his dog from flaming truck crash

Around noon on Wednesday, a semitrailer slammed into a barrier that separates the U.S. 69 highway exit and westbound Interstate 435 in Overland Park, Kan. Witnesses reported that a passing motorist leaped the highway barriers and dashed to the burning truck.
Within minutes, the trapped driver inside was pulled from the cab along with his dog. Sixty seconds later, the wreckage erupted in a fiery explosion.
Good Samaritan Ronald Ragan Jr. was headed in the opposite direction as the crash occurred. Ragan stopped the car as traffic immediately slowed down. He then realized the truck driver was trapped in the cab and didn’t hesitate to jump out and vault over the barrier.
“I don’t know what made me do it,” he told Land Line. “Everybody else was sitting there videoing it. Maybe it was because my mother and stepfather were truckers. I don’t know.”
As more people ran to help, 911 calls summoned help.
Ragan says the trucker’s dog was also rescued.
“I pulled the dog out first and then the guy.”
The injured truck driver was hospitalized. At press time, the Overland Park Police Department had not released his name.
The crash is the latest of several wrecks along the same stretch of interstate, where a huge repair project is underway.
