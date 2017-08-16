Women in Trucking seeks Influential Woman in Trucking nominations

The Women in Trucking Association is seeking nominations for its 2017 Influential Woman in Trucking award. Nominations are due by Friday, Sept. 1.
Sponsored by Freightliner Trucks, one woman will win the Influential Woman in Trucking award. However, finalists will be invited to participate on a panel discussion regarding female leaders in the industry at the Accelerate! Conference and Expo on Nov. 6-8 in Kansas City, Mo.
The nominator needs to provide a response to the following three items (no more than 250 words per item):
- Briefly describe this nominee’s role in the trucking industry.
- Describe how your nominee has been a role model for women in the trucking industry.
- Please tell us why your nominee should be selected as the 2017 Influential Woman in Trucking.
The winner will be highlighted in the following ways:
- Recognized at the 2017 Accelerate! Conference and Expo;
- Feature article in the Redefining the Road magazine;
- Featured in news releases and other media initiatives; and
- Featured in social media channels that are followed by thousands of business influencers and drivers in the industry.
To fill out a nomination form, click here.
