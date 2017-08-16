Apex Capital giving away money at GATS

Are you going to the Great American Truck Show on Aug. 24-26 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention center in Dallas? What if someone gave you money to go? Apex Capital has recently announced its Get Paid Today cash giveaway during this year’s GATS.
Apex, a freight factoring service company, will hand over a total of $1,500 to GATS attendees who enter into the Get Paid Today giveaway. Attendees can enter by picking up a free Get Paid Today T-shirt at booth 2041. Wear the shirt during the show and someone on Apex’s Blue Cash Crew may spot you and give you some money.
The Blue Cash Crew will be searching the convention center for those wearing the shirt. Increase the odds of being spotted by using the #apexcash hashtag on social media, including Instagram and Facebook.
This will be Apex’s second cash giveaway. Apex, at booth No. 2041, will be joined by their full-service programs, including the Apex Startup Program, free load board NextLOAD.com, and fuel card provider TCS.
