ATRI seeks feedback on top concerns of industry

The American Transportation Research Institute recently launched its 2017 Top Industry Issues Survey. The annual survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry along with appropriate strategies for addressing each issue.
The survey is in its 13th year.
“ATRI’s annual survey provides a chance for thousands of trucking industry professionals, from drivers to executives, to weigh in on the most important topics that affect trucking and collectively decide on the roadmap for addressing each,” said ATA Chairman Kevin Burch. “With your participation, we can speak with a collective industry voice on what is most important to us.”
The results of the 2017 survey will be released at the annual ATA Management Conference and Exhibition Oct. 21-24 in Orlando, Fla. In 2016, the electronic logging mandate was considered the top concern of the trucking industry.
Truck drivers who are interested in taking the survey can do so here.
