Run on Less: 'We gonna do what they say can't be done'

Carbon War Room and the North American Council for Freight Efficiency has announced the seven professional truck drivers who will be participating in “Run on Less,” a fuel-economy roadshow that roars to life on Sept. 6.
Run on Less is a first-of-its kind fuel-efficiency roadshow sponsored by Shell and PepsiCo and hosted by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency and Carbon War Room. Various other companies are also sponsoring the event.
The drivers, working for Albert Transport, PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay Division, Hirschbach Motor Lines, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Nussbaum Transportation, Ploger Transportation, and US Xpress, have been selected to drive trucks equipped with a variety of technologies that improve fuel efficiency.
Henry Albert, an owner-operator with 30-plus years driving, will drive for his company, Albert Transport Inc. His truck is a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia Aero Xi sleeper. Albert Transport is based in Statesville, N.C.
Bradley Long, with more than 12 years driving expertise, will pilot a 2016 International ProStar SkyRise sleeper truck owned by Hirschbach Motor Lines. Hirschbach is based in East Dubuque, Ill.
Joel Morrow, a 30-year veteran driver, will drive a 2016 Volvo VNM62T630 sleeper for Ploger Transportation, Bellevue, Ohio.
Clark Reed, a driver with more than 12 years driving, will be behind the wheel of a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia owned by Nussbaum Transportation, Hudson, Ill.
Tommy Revell has been a professional trucker for 32 years. He’ll be running on less in a 2017 Volvo VNM day cab owned by PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay Division.
Mark Risien will be driving for US Xpress, Chattanooga, Tenn. Risien has 30 plus years driving. He’ll be driving a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia.
Robert Sandoval, a 26-year trucker, will drive a 2018 International LT sleeper for Mesilla Valley Transportation, Las Cruces, N.M.
According to Mike Roeth at NACFE, the drivers will benefit from a variety of technologies on their vehicles. No two trucks are the same, as each fleet selects its own combination of technologies to achieve its fuel-efficiency goals.
Axles selected by the fleets include 6x4 axles, 6x2 tags, a liftable 6x2 and a 4x2. Several of the trucks are equipped with 15-liter engines, and others have a 13-liter and an 11-liter engine. All of the trucks will use automated manual transmissions purchased from three suppliers. Half the trucks will be fitted with wide-base tires and the other half with duals. In addition, fleets have selected different options to assist them with idle reduction.
“This is going to be a lot of fun, challenging ourselves to achieve the best fuel efficiency with these incredible tractor trailers,” said OOIDA Senior Member Henry Albert, an owner-operator for his business, Albert Transport. “All seven of us are proud to take trucking efficiency to the next level and share with the world our experiences.”
Albert will be driving his regular 2018 Cascadia Aero X Detroit DD15 400 hp/1750 fpt engine, Detroit DT 12 AMT transmission. Detroit rear axles with active lube management, 223-inch wheelbase, 2008 Utility 53-foot 4000DX dry van equipped with Fitzgerald NoseCone, Fleet Engineers Aero Classic sideskirts and Aero flats. Flow Below wheel covers, Trailer Tail, Michelin fuel-efficient wide base single tires and many other small enhancements, such as moving the trailer license plate out of the air stream.
During three weeks in September, the seven drivers will haul freight from different locations across the U.S. and Canada and will demonstrate how Class 8 trucks can use different technologies to achieve the best fuel economy possible.
According to a NACFE news release, some of the routes have been confirmed. One fleet with team drivers will deliver auto parts from El Paso, Texas, to Ellisville, Mo. Another fleet will be doing dedicated store delivery in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky. There is also a fleet that will run a semi-dedicated route from Laredo, Texas, to the Carolinas. Another fleet will do a daily round-trip from Perry, Georgia, to Charleston, South Carolina.
On Sept. 6, 2017, they’ll be Georgia-bound. The run culminates in Atlanta during the North American Commercial Vehicle show Sept. 24-28.
