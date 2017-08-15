Next weekend: Dallas hosts Great American Trucking Show

The Great American Trucking Show will be at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Aug. 24-26. GATS will feature everything from business seminars to the Pride and Polish awards.
GATS will feature three stages. You can check out the stage schedules here.
The Landstar Fit for the Road Health and Wellness Pavilion will offer a wide variety of free screenings. Among them:
- Height, weight, BMI and blood pressure testing
- Prostate exams
- Blood sugar testing
- Hemoglobin A1C testing
- Lung volume testing
- Vascular/venal testing
- Kidney function analysis
- Nutrition screening
- Chiropractor (exams and minor adjustments)
- Diabetes education
- Eye acuity and color blindness testing
- DOT physical exams for $59
- Sleep apnea screening
- Pulse/Ox screening
Mammograms will also be offered with Baylor Scott and White health systems. Financial assistance will be available for those without insurance. To make a reservation, call 214-820-3040.
For a full schedule and other show info, go to TruckShow.com.
