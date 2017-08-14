Bridge closure detour at Decatur, Neb., can add up to two hours to trips

Truckers who cross the Missouri River bridge at Decatur, Neb., at the Iowa border will need to take a long detour. The bridge is closed for repairs and not expected to reopen for another month.
According to the Nebraska DOT, the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 14, and is not expected to open until Sept. 11. Traffic will be detoured via U.S. 75, Interstate 129, I-29 and Highway 175 in Iowa.
Nebraska’s 511 travel map shows traffic is being diverted from Highway 51 coming from Nebraska to U.S. 75 all the way up to Sioux City, Iowa, and then back down to I-29 to connect to Highway 175. According to Google Maps, that is about an 80-mile detour, adding nearly two hours to a trip.
An alternate detour will take motorists down U.S. 75 to the Missouri River bridge in Blair, Neb., where they can hop on I-29, which will connect to Highway 175. That route is about 70 miles out of the way, going south rather than north, and will take about 1.5 hours.
