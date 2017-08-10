August truck shows in Texas and Wisconsin

Truck shows are spread throughout the month of August, ending with the Great American Trucking Show.
The 28th annual Waupun Truck-n-Show is in Waupun, Wis., on Aug. 11-12. This two-day event will include parades, Jake brake contest, demonstrations, vendors, kids’ activities, nightly entertainment and more.
Among the events will be a motorcycle ride and parade with 100 percent of registration fees going towards the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The Lights of the Night Parade will donate money to the Special Olympics, which has already received thousands of dollars from the Waupun show over the past 28 years.
Admission is free. For further details, go to WaupunTruckNShow.com.
Eau Claire, Wis., will host the truck show during the third weekend of August with the Eau Claire Big Rig Show at the Northern State Fair Grounds on Aug. 18-20.
Like so many other shows this year, Eau Claire will feature a monster truck on the Friday and Saturday dates. Other events include live music, truck light show, beer garden, Alex Debogorski of Ice Road Truckers, Gas Monkey NHRA race car driver Alex Laughlin, chainsaw artist Leesa Syryczuk and more.
The truck show is free, but tickets are required for the monster truck show. Parking will be $5 on Friday and Saturday, but free on Sunday. Free shuttles will be available to move people about the grounds and to pick up people at Chippewa area hotels.
For more information, visit EauClaireBigRigTruckShow.com.
Last, but certainly not least, is the Great American Trucking Show at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Aug. 24-26. GATS will feature everything from business seminars to the Pride and Polish awards.
GATS will feature three stages. You can check out the stage schedules here.
The Landstar Fit for the Road Health and Wellness Pavilion will offer a wide variety of free screening, including:
- Height, weight, BMI and blood pressure testing
- Prostate exams
- Blood sugar testing
- Hemoglobin A1C testing
- Lung volume testing
- Vascular/venal testing
- Kidney function analysis
- Nutrition screening
- Chiropractor (exams and minor adjustments)
- Diabetes education
- Eye acuity and color blindness testing
- DOT physical exams for $59
- Sleep apnea screening
- Pulse/Ox screening
Mammograms will also be offered with Baylor Scott and White health systems. Financial assistance will be available for those without insurance. To make a reservation, call 214-820-3040.
For a full schedule and other show info, go to TruckShow.com.
Copyright © OOIDA
