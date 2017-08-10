Paccar recalls thousands of trucks over faulty electrical systems

Paccar is recalling certain Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks after an issue with the electrical system was discovered, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents. Nearly 6,000 trucks are affected by the recall.
More specifically, certain Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks model 2013-2017 are affected. The vehicles have a spotlight that may short-circuit internally, according to a NHTSA recall acknowledgment. The short circuit may increase the risk of a fire at the cab fuse block.
Among the affected trucks:
- 2013-2017 Kenworth T680
- 2013-2017 Kenworth T880
- 2013-2016 Peterbilt 567
- 2013-2016 Peterbilt 579
Owners of affected trucks will be notified by Paccar. Dealers will change the polyfuse switch in the spotlight circuit to a standard fuse for free. Recalls will start on Aug. 31.
For more information, call Paccar customer service at 940-591-4220. Paccar’s number for this recall is 17KWC and 717-B.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments