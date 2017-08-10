Jury awards nearly $6.5 million for injuries caused by hazardous material

A Washington federal jury awarded nearly $6.5 million to a man claiming he was injured when a trucking company released a hazardous material.
A jury for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington awarded Steven Crow $6.49 million for damages sustained from the Sept. 27, 2012, incident.
Crow’s lawsuit, which was originally filed in 2015, was against Trans-System, which conducts business as James J. Williams Bulk Service Transport.
Crow, who was an employee of Weyerhaeuser Co. Coastal Washington, said he was working in the Weyerhaeuser truck shop yard about 150 yards from Cosmo Specialty Fibers when an unknown hazardous substance believed to be aqua ammonia was released at Cosmo.
According to the complaint, Crow’s injuries resulted when the truck driver unloaded the hazardous substance and negligently left the vents/valve to the truck open when leaving the site, allowing the escape of the hazardous substance.
Crow claimed he sustained severe, permanent and disabling injuries from the incident that led to continued medical treatment and lost wages.
The jury awarded Crow $3.12 million for past and future noneconomic damages, $400,000 for past economic damages, $1.3 million for future economic damages, $1.56 million for loss of consortium damages for Cheryl Crow (his wife), and a total of $110,00 for impairment to his parent-child relationship for his three kids.
Copyright © OOIDA
Comments