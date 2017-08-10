Baton Rouge police charge teenage suspect in shooting death of trucker

, Land Line Digital Content Editor | Thursday, August 10, 2017
An 18-year-old male is in custody on homicide charges in connection with the shooting death Tuesday morning of a trucker who was waiting to make a delivery at a strip mall in Baton Rouge, La.
The suspect, Landry Carter of Baton Rouge, is accused of shooting truck driver Keith Odom after robbing him of his personal belongings on Aug. 8 at the Longbow Shopping Center. Carter will be charged with first degree murder and armed robbery, according to a statement from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Odom, 49, of Jonesborough, Tenn., was repairing a trailer tire while waiting to make a delivery at a surplus warehouse store, according to police. Police say a suspect approached Odom at around 8 a.m. and robbed him before shooting him. Odom was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
He was an active member of OOIDA since 2002.
Carter was named a person of interest in the shooting and in three other armed robberies of local businesses near where the shooting took place. According to the statement, Carter also is charged with three additional counts of armed robbery in connection with crimes that occurred on June 11 at a nearby Family Dollar store, and on June 14 and July 3 at a nearby Dollar General store. The businesses are close the murder scene and the suspect’s residence, according to Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.
McKneely said Carter turned himself in to authorities. He remains in custody at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
