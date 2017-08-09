Maine Professional Drivers Association offers free lunch to truckers

The Maine Professional Drivers Association and the Maine State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Unit has planned an event to show its appreciation for truck drivers.
As part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the two groups are offering a free lunch to drivers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the northbound York Scale Facility in York, Maine.
Members of the Maine Professional Drivers Association will cook and serve lunch, while Maine Commercial Vehicle officers will set up a full Level One inspection demonstration (on a demo truck) and be on hand to answer any questions about inspections and the weighing facility. There won’t be any regular inspections on trucks or drivers coming in for lunch during this period.
