DAT Solutions: Hot start to August on DAT MembersEdge

August had a stronger start than any month in more than a year and a half as the abundance of freight during the last week of July on DAT MembersEdge carried over into the week ending Aug. 5.
The number of posted loads held firm, and available capacity fell 2.1 percent. Notably, there were increases in manufacturing and exports in July, both of which contribute to freight volume. So there may be more good news to come.
Ratios and rates head up: The van ratio climbed to 5.5, up from 5.2. The flatbed ratio of 34 is high for this time of year, and the reefer ratio of 9.6 is ahead of the July average (8.8). National average rates have not retreated much from their June peaks:
- Van: $1.82/mile, up 3 cents
- Flatbed: $2.22/mile, up 3 cents (higher than the national average for the months of June and July)
- Reefer: $2.12/mile, up 4 cents
Van posts up again: It was a good week to find van freight. Load posts edged up 2 percent while truck posts fell 3 percent on MembersEdge.
Back to school: The biggest van rate increases were on lanes heading to retail distribution centers in the Northeast. Buffalo saw the largest average rate gain of any major van market last week, up 11 cents to $1.98/mile. Rates also got a boost on eastbound lanes out of Chicago and Columbus, now above $2.10/mile due to a richer mix of outbound lane choices.
Other van markets: Chicago, $2.15/mile, up 7 cents; Dallas, $1.74/mile, up 2 cents; Los Angeles, $2.12/mile, down 1 cent; and Atlanta, $2.09/mile, down a penny.
Volume, volume, volume: For van load volume, Los Angeles moved up to No. 1, replacing Atlanta, which occupied the second spot. Dallas stayed at No. 3.
Reefers rising: Nationally, reefer load posts increased 4 percent, and truck posts fell 2 percent. The average reefer rate rose 4 cents to $2.12/mile.
Flatbed trends: Flatbed load posts declined 7 percent last week while the number of truck posts rose 2 percent. At $2.22/mile, the national average flatbed rate was 3 cents higher compared to the previous week. Overall, 18 percent more flatbed loads moved last week than the week before and rates are holding up well especially in the Midwest. Rock Island, Ill., averaged $2.75/mile, up 25 cents, while Cleveland hit $2.25/mile, up 17 cents.
Flatbed lanes with gains:
- Rock Island-Indianapolis, up 70 cents to $3.00/mile
- Cleveland-Harrisburg, up 39 cents to $3.81/mile
- Pittsburgh-Grand Rapids, up 49 cents to to $2.95/mile
- Reno-Los Angeles, up 40 cents to $2.36/mile
- Houston-Wichita, up 39 cents to $2.95/mile
MembersEdge van tri-haul of the week
Higher van rates on lanes that connect the Midwest to the Northeast create tri-haul opportunities when you take more than one load in that eastward direction. One example is the lane from Columbus-Buffalo. The average eastbound rate was $2.91/mile and it’s been trending up. The rate for the return trip from Buffalo-Columbus is truly average, at $1.83/mile.
Instead of taking a load straight back to Columbus, find a second load from Buffalo-Allentown, which paid $2.89/mile last week. The rate is not great on the Allentown-Columbus leg – only $1.66/mile – but you’ll add 453 loaded miles and another $1,100 or more in revenue at an average rate of $2.40 per loaded mile for the trip. If it works with your schedule and logbook, this could be a good way to round out your week.
Rates are derived from DAT RateView, which provides real-time reports on prevailing spot market and contract rates, as well as historical rate and capacity trends. All reported rates include fuel surcharges.
